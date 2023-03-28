The GoJo Show: Final Four, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers trade rumors main topics on latest episode

This is a busy time of year for sports. The NFL offseason is underway and they are holding their annual owners meetings. The NCAA Tournaments are heading to their respective Final Fours and will crown no champions within the week. If that wasn’t enough, MLB’s Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30. Mike Golic Jr. is joined by Brandon Newman and guest Jordan Cornette to discuss all this and more on this episode of the GoJo Podcast.

Gojo and Brandon begin by discussing NFL owners' meetings and the stories surrounding this annual event. This was brought to the forefront of discussion as Lamar Jackson revealed he had requested a trade. The duo also touches on Aaron Rodgers, the Jets and the potential sale of the Washington Commanders.

ACC Network basketball analyst Jordan Cornette then joins the podcast to discuss Miami’s run to the Final Four. GoJo, a Notre Dame alum, wastes little time getting Cornette’s thoughts on his alma maters new basketball coach. The pod ends by discussing the NCAAW Final Four, DJ Hernandez and John Wick words.

Show Breakdown

Former Notre Dame basketball player and ESPN/ACC basketball analyst Jordan Cornette joins Gojo to talk NCAA and Final Four

College basketball doesn’t have the execution we’d love it to have as a whole

Credit Big 12 play this year (even though they aren’t in the Final Four)

Why are people hating on the ACC?

Miami and Coach Larranaga are the model of what college basketball is now

NIL mixed with the transfer portal

Highly likely that more teams like FAU are going to be the norm going forward

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more

