GoJo Podcast: NFL Draft and NBA playoff previews

This is a busy time for the sports and entertainment world. The NBA playoffs are about to begin, the NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the last season of Succession is underway. On this week’s episode of The GoJo Podcast, Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman discuss all this and more as they are joined by JJ Reddick.

The episode kicks off by talking about all things Succession, but don’t worry, this is a spoiler-free zone. The dup then discusses the reports that the Arizona Cardinals are shopping the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and give some helpful insights on what they would do in that spot. Finally, they talk about the Rudy Gobert situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves as they get ready for the play-in game and are joined by Reddick who gives his opinion on this as well as the overall NBA playoffs.

Show Breakdown

JJ once owned the longest active streak of making the postseason, had 13 straight years where he was in it. Talk about difference between making jump from regular season to postseason

The value and intensity of every possession matters so much more in playoffs

Bench is very important and an underrated part of the playoffs

Celtics and Bucks are slightly above the 76ers and Phoenix Suns are favorites in the West according to JJ, Denver Nuggets have questions regarding defense and haven’t played well heading into the playoffs even though they’re the #1 seed

On JJ’s show The Old Man and the Three, he voted for Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP for his historical season. Didn’t feel like it was clear cut to go to Joel Embiid.

