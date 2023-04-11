GoJo Podcast: Who does JJ Redick like in the NBA Playoffs? Plus a Succession breakdown

This is a busy time for the sports and entertainment world. The NBA playoffs are about to begin, the NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the last season of Succession is underway. On this week’s episode of The GoJo Podcast, Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman discuss all this and more as they are joined by JJ Redick.

The episode kicks off by talking about all things Succession, but don’t worry, this is a spoiler-free zone. The duo then discusses the reports that the Arizona Cardinals are shopping the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and give some helpful insights on what they would do in that spot. Finally, they talk about the Rudy Gobert situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves as they get ready for the play-in game and are joined by Redick who gives his opinion on this as well as the overall NBA playoffs. Redick talks about the difference between making jump from regular season to postseason, including how the value and intensity of every possession matters so much more in the playoffs.

JJ also said he sees the Celtics and Bucks as slightly above the 76ers in the East, while the Phoenix Suns are his favorites in the West. JJ also notes that on his The Old Man and the Three podcast, he voted for Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP for his historical season.

Show Breakdown

Gojo and Brandon discuss spoiler etiquette (01:05) after the Succession shocker from Sunday night (no spoilers). The guys discuss reports that the Cardinals are receiving interest in the #3 pick in the draft (09:05), what they should do, and how it affects the rest of the first round. They also react to the Timberwolves’ decision to suspend Rudy Gobert for the play-in game (22:59) and where that puts them going forward. Old Man & The Three host JJ Redick joins the show to preview the NBA playoffs (31:36), including who he trusts in the West, why the East is a 3-team race, who his MVP vote went to, and the best Alfreds in the postseason. Gojo and Brandon finish up with This, That, and the Third (52:01): the WNBA draft, Big Boys Club, and Avenger Fights.

