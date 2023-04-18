GoJo Podcast: The Kings are off to a 2-0 lead, and Jalen Hurts has a massive new contract

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are underway, and we are less than 10 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft. This week’s headlines include a possible Draymond Green suspension for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts locking down a massive new contract and how many QBs we can expect to be drafted early in the first. Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman discuss all this and more on the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast.

GoJo starts the podcast off talking about the Draymond Stomp Game as both he and Brandon provide their best guess for anticipated fallout. The duo then discusses the massive deal for Hurts and how they believe it will shape the future contracts for guys like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Staying on the topic of the NFL, Golic Jr. and Newman discuss conflicting reports about the draft and make their predictions for how many quarterbacks will be selected within the first four picks of the draft. Lastly, they discuss the Chinese basketball controversy, Jimbo Media beef and airplane etiquette.

Part 2!



-Draymond Stomp Game

-Jalen Hurts’ bag and the QB market

-Clash of the NFL insiders

-CBA scandal, Parenting on Planes



Show Breakdown

Draymond stomped on Domantas Sobonis and was ejected, but Sabonis getting a technical was justified too.

Mike says that Draymond shouldn’t be suspended for Game 3.

GoJo is picking the Kings to advance from this round of the playoffs due to Golden State’s road weakness.

Hurts contract makes waves across the league as Mike thinks the Ravens missed the mark dealing with Lamar, and he and Brandon discuss how this affects the notoriously cheap Bengals and Chargers in regard to their respective looming quarterback signings.

