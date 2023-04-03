GoJo Podcast breaks down LSU’s national championship victory, WrestleMania 39

The 2023 NCAA Tournament comes to a close Monday with the San Diego State Aztecs taking on the Connecticut Huskies for the men’s college basketball crown. However, people are still talking about Angel Reese and LSU’s victory — and the subsequent trash-talking — over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The GoJo Show goes in-depth on the Tigers’ victory while previewing tonight’s title game, and more.

new @GoJoShow!



-LSU and NCAAW tourney make history

-Trash Talk and You: a guide.

-how does UCONN keep doing this?

-inside Wrestlemania 39

-Adam Silver gets his wish



— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 3, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

GoJo and Brandon break down LSU’s first national championship for women’s basketball and preview the men’s title game and pick their winners before recapping an epic Wrestlemania recap. Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!

