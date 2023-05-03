GoJo podcast: What’s gone wrong with Boston sports lately?

This is a busy time in the sports world as the NBA and NHL playoffs are both underway, along with baseball’s regular season and the recent NFL Draft. Mike Golic Sr. joins this week’s episode of GoJo to break down the NBA postseason. Bleacher Report’s Sara Civian then joins the show to talk all things NHL playoffs, including an early exit for the Boston Bruins.

Golic Sr. begins the podcast by talking about the impact of James Harden leading the Philadelphia 76ers to an early win in the series against the Boston Celtics, even without Joel Embiid. The father/son duo then discuss the Denver Nuggets and the impact of Nikola Jokic, even though he would lose out on the discussed MVP award to Embiid after the show was recorded. Civian starts her segment by talking about the historic season for the Bruins and what it means for the future of the franchise.

Show Breakdown

Suns/Nuggets and Lakers/Warriors previews

Civian discusses the Bruins’ historic season, but unlikely downfall in the playoffs

Discussing upcoming Leafs/Panthers series

Seattle Kraken could be an NHL playoff sleeper and something we need to get used to

