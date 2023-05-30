GoJo podcast discusses Heat upset of Celtics, ‘Succession’ finale

The NBA Playoffs are at the forefront of the professional sports world. The Miami Heat sealed their trip to the NBA Finals with a huge Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics. In college sports, Notre Dame clinched a national championship in men’s lacrosse with a win over Duke. Notre Dame alum Mike Golic Sr. joins Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman to discuss all this and more on the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast.

Golic Jr. was on hand in Philadelphia for the Fighting Irish’s victory over the Blue Devils. The father/son duo talk about this win for their alma mater and then switch the conversation to basketball. They congratulate the Heat on returning to the Finals but start the conversation on what this means for Boston’s Jaylen Brown and head coach Joe Muzzulla.

After previewing the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, the Golics discuss the Indianapolis 500 being the highlight of Memorial Day weekend and break down the milk choices available to the winner. This episode culminates with a This, That, and the Third segment covering Liam Hendriks’ return to the mound and a spoiler-heavy Succession series finale discussion.

Show Breakdown

Mike Golic Jr. details the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team winning the championship as one of the program’s most prominent supporters

How much did Jayson Tatum’s early ankle injury factor in Game 7?

Heat lost three straight games but then rallied to close it out on the road

Are Brown and Tatum destined to be playing for different teams next year?

Celtics nearly pulled off a historic comeback after TopGolf team bonding outing after a 3-0 deficit

VIDEO

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GoJoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.