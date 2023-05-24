Outright winner picks for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will see PGA TOUR golfers head south to Fort Worth, Texas this week to face off at Colonial Country Club. The forecast calls for clouds overhead, but it looks like the rain will hold off over the four days, so the weather shouldn’t affect the tournament.

Last year, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler went to a playoff after tying at -9 at the end of the weekend, and Burns emerged victorious. Scheffler is the favorite to win it this year at +450. The tournament will feature a competitive field that includes nine of the 20 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR.

Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Spieth +1400

Spieth is a consistent top performer at Colonial, where the crowd is happy to see their local guy return to play. Since winning the tournament in 2016, Spieth has finished in second place twice (2017, 2021) and added three more top-10 finishes in recent years. His wrist injury may be cause for some concern, but he had a solid performance at the PGA Championship last week, finishing T29.

Spieth ranks eighth in the field in Strokes Gained: Total over the past six months, and sixth in SG: Tee to Green. He has an excellent track record at this course, recording +2.06 or more strokes gained at Colonial each year since 2016 with just a single exception. Spieth has also had a good showing this year with a T4 at the Masters and a second-place finish at RBC Heritage. I like him as a safe bet this week at Colonial.

Justin Rose +2500

Rose was so fun to watch last week at the PGA Championship, and ranks fifth in the field in SG: Total. He won the event at Colonial in 2018 and finished T3 in 2020, though he missed the cut last year. He hasn’t been the most consistent at the Ft. Worth course, but he has shown flashes of brilliance several times there.

His 2023 has also been on an upward slope. After a T6 finish at THE PLAYERS, Rose had a top-20 finish at the Masters and a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship. His putting has been phenomenal as of late, and he could have the momentum here to get a second win at Colonial.

Cam Davis +3500

Davis is a fun longshot pick who has really snuck up on the PGA TOUR this season. The Australian has only won one PGA TOUR event in his career, but had a T4 finish at last week’s PGA Championship and a T6 at THE PLAYERS. He finished with a T7 in last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He ranks 13th in the field in SG: Total over the past six months, and fourth in SG: Off the Tee.

If you’re looking to go a little more outside the box with someone who has a good track record of year-by-year improvement at Colonial, Davis is your guy. He also has the favorable late afternoon on Thursday to morning on Friday tee time lineup.