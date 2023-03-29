Golic & Smetty Podcast discusses Taylor Swift’s connection to the Chiefs

With March Madness sadly coming to a close, we’ll soon be crowning new men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions. But could it possibly be that the women’s side — thanks to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and an undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks squad — is much more entertaining and compelling than the men’s tournament? Golic & Smetty break it down on their latest podcast.

Plus, what could the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have in common with superstar singer Taylor Swift? You’ll have to listen to find out.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Golic & Smetty get the Taylor Swift concert recap from “GoJo,” and talk Lamar Jackson and the annual NFL Coaches picture. Sean Payton makes his presence known at the NFL Owners meeting, and why the women’s semi-finals are more exciting than the men’s this weekend as Caitlin Clark takes on the dominant South Carolina Gamecocks.

Video

