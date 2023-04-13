Golic & Smetty show recaps the Masters and 2023 WNBA Draft

It feels like the sports world couldn’t be any busier than it is right now. We are coming off The Masters, and the WNBA Draft, the NFL Draft is fast approaching with free agency still occurring, and the MLB season is underway. On this week’s episode of the Golic & Smetty Show, Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana break down all of this and more!

Show Breakdown

Golic & Smetty recap the Masters and the WNBA Draft, plus dive into season 3 of the Netflix show “Outer Banks” (spoiler alert).

NBA Play-ins are on as we head into the playoffs, the MLB Pitch Clock is a miracle worker, and the weather at the Masters messed up Jess’ sleep schedule.

The LIV players saved the Masters in Mike’s opinion, as Rahm holds on.

Lamar looks to be heading back to Baltimore as Beckham signs

Aliyah Boston is the no-brainer number 1 pick in the WNBA.

Finally, the best, worst show on TV wraps season 3 as Jess and Mike recap the Outer Banks finale.

