Golic & Smetty discuss NBA playoffs, Jalen Hurts and the wild ‘Love is Blind’ reunion

This is playoff season, as both the NBA and the NHL have their respective playoffs underway. NFL free agency is still ongoing, as we are about a week away from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Along with the high-profile sports world, the entertainment world has been in the news with another episode of Succession and the failed Love is Bind live reunion on Netflix. All of this is covered on the latest episode of the Golic & Smetty Show.

This episode of the Golic & Smetty Show begins with the duo welcoming the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs that have just gotten underway. They take on the controversial airline discussion brought around by pitcher Anthony Bass about who the responsible party on an airline is when young children make an extra mess. Jess details her golf tournament viewing strategy and discusses the recent RBC Heritage, which she attended. The pair talks about Draymond Green, Jalen Hurts and the Boston Bruins.

Show Breakdown

Jess recaps her time at the RBC Heritage

Anthony Bass vs. airlines, what is proper etiquette? Mike is team airlines!

NHL playoffs: is there anything better than overtime playoff hockey?

Jalen Hurts gets PAID: what does that mean for Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert?

“Love is Blind” and “Succession” recaps

VIDEO

Be sure to check out every episode of Golic & Smetty on the DraftKings YouTube page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Mike on Twitter @golic and Jessica @jessica_smetana.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.