Golic & Smetty Show: Rebecca Lobo breaks down LSU’s national championship

The college basketball season is in the books, but all anybody wants to talk about is the hoopla surrounding LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

We’ve heard from all the talking heads on ESPN and other media outlets, but what does Hall of Famer Rebecca Logo, who called the LSU Tigers’ first women’s national championship, think of the drama surrounding the two talented ballers? Find out by listening to the latest episode of “Golic & Smetty.”

The pair also preview the Masters, which starts Thursday.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and new Notre Dame head coach, Micah Shrewsberry join the show. Rebecca talks about the hoopla on social media involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Then, the newest member of the Notre Dame family, men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry joins to describe his run in the tournament this year with Penn State, what he’s missed most about South Bend, and what to expect on and off the court for the Irish.

Video

