Golic & Smetty discuss LeBron James’ potential retirement

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals, but all anybody can talk about is the King’s potential retirement.

And we’re no different.

On Golic & Smetty, the duo gives Denver its due but also deep dive on the King potentially calling it quits.

Show Breakdown

Golic & Smetty discuss the Nuggets’ sweep of Lebron’s Lakers as James mulls retirement possibly. Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA. The Michael Block phenomenon at PGA Championship even though Brooks Koepka hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy, and more!

