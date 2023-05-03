Golic & Smetty podcast: Who were the winners and losers at the NFL Draft?

The biggest event in the NFL offseason is the NFL Draft. Last week, we saw this year’s draft class find out where they will be beginning their pro football careers. There were picks we all assumed would happen and then some head-scratchers. Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana cover all of that and more on this week’s episode of Golic & Smetty.

Golic and Smetana begin the episode by discussing the results from the 2023 NFL Draft. They break down winners and losers, with Smetana declaring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles winners while questioning what the Detroit Lions are doing. The tandem then shifts the conversation to discuss the NBA and NHL playoffs as well as the upcoming Formula 1 race in Miami.

Show Breakdown

Eagles load up with more Bulldawgs

Lions backed up first-round selection by trading Swift, but what are they doing?

Big upsets in the NHL and NBA first rounds

Discussing Curry vs. LeBron yet again

Formula 1 in Miami

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

