Golic & Smetty react to the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Finals so far

The 2023 NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final are in full swing.

On the basketball side, the Denver Nuggets — led by the stat machine Nikola Jokic — took home court back after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 3 while the Vegas Golden Knights have looked downright dominant against the hapless Florida Panthers.

But are both series all but over? Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni and NHL.com’s Anna Dua join Golic and Smetty to discuss on Thursday’s episode.

Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni goes inside Nikola Jokic’s mindset, the legacy of Jimmy Butler Butler and Jokic if they win then NHL.com’s Anna Dua joins to chat about the Stanley Cup Final, how Vegas and Florida markets affect the game, the difference in Panthers this year, and Vegas as an expansion market.

