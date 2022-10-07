Moneyline pick for Guardians vs. Rays in Game 1 of Wild Card round

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays will open their AL Wild Card Series on Friday at 12:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Each team will send its unquestioned ace to the mound as Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan will face off against the Guardians’ Shane Bieber.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Guardians vs. Rays Game 1 moneyline odds

CLE: -120

TB: +100

We got a little preview of this series last week when these teams met for three games in Cleveland. The Guardians took two of three, winning the final two games of the set by a 2-1 score. Their one loss was started by Bieber (six innings, four earned runs), but if you take out that performance, the former AL Cy Young Award winner has a 1.75 ERA over his past 12 starts. McClanahan was a Cy Young candidate for most of this season, but he hasn’t been nearly as effective since his late-season shoulder injury. He relies on his swing-and-miss stuff, but since the Guardians make more contact than any team in the league, Cleveland will probably be able to work up McClanahan’s pitch count and get into the Rays’ injury-shortened bullpen. Take the home team.

Pick: CLE -120