Moneyline pick for Mariners vs. Blue Jays in Game 1 of Wild Card round

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners will begin their AL Wild Card Series on Friday. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Luis Castillo will toe the rubber for the Mariners, and he will be opposed by Blue Jays bulldog Alek Manoah.

Let's take a look at the moneyline and make a pick.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 moneyline odds

SEA: +110

TOR: -130

This really should be a phenomenal game. Both of these starters can work deep into any game and shut down any lineup, each offense has a handful of big boppers, and the atmosphere inside the domed Rogers Centre should be wild. So, what’s the difference? If you’re thinking it’s that home-field advantage, do note that Seattle swept a four-game series in Toronto shortly before the All-Star break.

Ultimately, whichever offense strikes first is going to have a big advantage, but either starter is liable to throw seven shutout frames, and the pressure will build quickly upon that trailing team. And if you’re going to bet on which will score first, you should put your money on the Blue Jays, who have a much more complete lineup. They ranked fourth in runs this season while the Mariners ranked 18th.

Pick: TOR -130