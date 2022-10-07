Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Cardinals in Game 1 of Wild Card round

The 2022 MLB Playoffs will get started on Friday, October 7. One of the two National Wild Card Series matchups will feature the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies taking on the No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch for Game 1 between these teams is set for 2:07 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1 moneyline odds

PHI: -110

STL: -110

Well, if you were hoping that one of these two teams would have an edge on the moneyline, I’ve got bad news for you. This one is a pick ‘em, and it is a little surprising. The Cardinals are at home and had a better finish to the regular season. Then when you look at the pitching matchup, it makes more sense. Zack Wheeler gets the Game 1 start for Philly, while the Cards will put the ball in southpaw Jose Quintana’s hand. The Phillies have a good chance to gain some early momentum in this game. I think the Phillies lineup gets to Quintana and gives Wheeler the run support needed to take the series opener.

Pick: Phillies