Moneyline pick for Mariners vs. Blue Jays in Game 2 of Wild Card round

The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays got underway on Friday, October 7. The Blue Jays tallied seven hits, but Seattle starter Luis Castillo kept them off the scoreboard. Cal Raleigh clocked a two-run home run in the first inning to give Seattle a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and the team never looked back. The Mariners won their first playoff game since 2001, 4-0. Game 2 is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 moneyline odds

SEA: +130

TOR: -150

The Mariners have already named a starting pitcher, and Robbie Ray will take the mound. He wants to show that the big payday he received last off-season was worth it. The Blue Jays have yet to name a starting pitcher. Toronto will have to string together better at-bats and take advantage of mistakes by Seattle. The Mariners now have momentum, and even though Toronto is at home, they do not have an easy task ahead of them as they attempt to tie up the series.

Pick: Mariners take the series and head to the ALDS.