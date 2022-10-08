Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Cardinals in Game 2 of Wild Card round

The National League Wild Card Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals got underway on Friday. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning but blew it, and the Phillies took the series-opening win, 6-3. Game 2 will start at 8:37 p.m. ET on Saturday. Aaron Nola will get the ball for the Phillies, while Miles Mikolas gets the starting nod for the Cardinals.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 moneyline odds

PHI: -115

STL: -105

St. Louis was two outs from taking an important series-opening win. They saw their lead slip away and turn into an insurmountable deficit. The problem for the Cardinals is that the heart of their lineup had nearly no effect on the game. Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan went a combined 1-14. Facing elimination, they will need not only a good outing from Mikolas, but someone in the middle of the order will have to step up and make a difference.

It won’t be a cakewalk for Philadelphia to just waltz into the NLDS, either. Nola has been up and down all season, and they don't exactly know which version of him is taking the mound until he is out there. He did face St. Louis in August of this year, and he pitched seven innings, giving up seven hits and five earned runs while striking out seven on his way to a loss. The Phillies will want to give him run support early to take some pressure off his shoulders.

Pick: Cardinals bounce back in Game 2.