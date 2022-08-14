Yankees vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, and will be available to watch on ESPN. Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA) will start for the Yankees while the Red Sox will send Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.69 ERA) to the mound.

New York (72-42) came through in the clutch late last night for a 3-2 victory at Fenway Park. With runners on the corners in the top of the ninth and the game tied, Isiah Kiner-Falefa laid down a bunt that successfully scored Andrew Benintendi to put them on top. IKF drove in all three runs for the Bronx Bombers in the win as he put them on the board with a two-run homer in the fifth. The victory broke a three-game losing streak for the Yanks and was just their third win in the last 11 outings.

Boston (56-59) had the advantage briefly in the bottom of the fourth when Jarren Duran and Reese McGuire were able to drive in bases loaded runs to give them a 2-0 lead. Trailing in the bottom of the ninth, the Sox were able to get two runners on but a Rafael Devers groundout and a Xander Bogaerts popup ended their hopes for a walkoff. The loss dropped the team to 4.5 games back of the AL Wild Card race.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+120), Red Sox +1.5 (-140)

Run total: O9.5 (+100), U9.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Red Sox +115

Moneyline pick: Yankees -135

We’ll predict a Yankees victory to close the series tonight and take them on the moneyline. Taillon has given up eight earned runs over his last two starts, but those most of those have come off home runs with runners on base. We’ll predict that he’ll settle in and stunt the Sox offense this evening.

Player prop pick: Anthony Rizzo over 0.5 home runs (+360)

Rizzo has torched Michael Wacha throughout his career with a .429 batting average through 49 at-bats. We’ll predict the slugger takes him deep this evening.

