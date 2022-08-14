Brewers vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA) will step on the mound for the Brew Crew while Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA) will get the start for the Cards.

Milwaukee (61-51) came up clutch with a 3-2 victory in extra innings last night and have now moved to within a half game of the Cards for first place in the NL Central standings. With Andrew McCutchen on second to start the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe knocked him home with a triple to break the tie. Kolten Wong would then bring him home on a sacrifice fly the following at bat for extra insurance.

St. Louis (62-51) wished it was able to secure the win after starter Adam Wainwright went the full nine innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run in the outing. With runners on the corners in the bottom of the 10th, a Dylan Carlson sac-fly scored Nolan Gorman to pull the Cardinals to within one. They weren’t able to get the other runner home as both Yadier Molina and Tommy Edman struck out to end the game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Caardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+140), Brewers +1.5 (-165)

Run total: O 8 (-115), U 8 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -140, Brewers +120

Moneyline pick: Brewers +120

We’ll predict the Brewers winning the series finale this afternoon and officially moving back to the top of the NL Central standings. Ashby’s record this season is not great but he has mostly been fine and has run into some bad luck when it comes to being tagged with losses. We’ll say the Milwaukee bats will actually back him up today.

Player prop pick: Andrew McCutchen over 0.5 runs scored (+115)

McCutchen has scored in three of his last four contests and we’ll predict that he’ll reach home at least once at Busch Stadium this afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.