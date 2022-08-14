Tigers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox square off on Sunday, August 14 with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83 ERA) will start for Detroit, while Chicago will send Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88 ERA) to the mound.

The Tigers (43-72) are down bad and have lost six games in a row and nine of their last 10 games. They lost on Saturday 6-4 and desperately need a win in the series finale. The southpaw Alexander will start his eighth game of the season. In his last start, Alexander pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out two. The Tigers head to Cleveland on Monday to take on the Guardians in a four-game series.

The White Sox (58-56) had lost three of four against the Kansas City Royals heading into this series but have now won back-to-back games. They picked up the 6-4 win on Saturday on the back of Andrew Vaughn’s tie-breaking RBI single in the seventh and A.J. Pollock’s solo deep fly in the eighth. The veteran Lynn will be starting his 12th game of the season. He pitched six innings, gave up seven hits, and earned four runs while striking out five in his last outing. Chicago will welcome the Houston Astros to town for a four-game series starting Monday.

Tigers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Tyler Alexander vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Tigers +170, White Sox -200

Moneyline pick: White Sox -200

Chicago is the favorite in this one, and I think they pick up the win. They have been playing better baseball because Detroit is just bad. Alexander should give the Tigers a good start on the mound, but Detroit’s lineup has inspired much confidence. The White Sox are doing just enough in this series to win, which should continue in the series finale.

Player prop pick: Jose Abreu over 0.5 hits (-255)

Abreu has dominated Alexander when they have matched up in their careers. He enters Sunday’s game 10-21 with three doubles against Alexander. Abreu is hitting .298 and has a hit in three of his last four games. He has gone 5-15 in that span.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.