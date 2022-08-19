Mets vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) will start for the Mets with Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA) on the mound for the Phillies.

New York (76-43) lost three of four games against the Atlanta Braves this week, but the Mets remain 3.5 games ahead for the National League East lead. Bassitt will make his 23rd start his first year with the Mets and did not allow an earned run over any of his three outings this month, spanning 20 innings of work. The Mets rank second in on-base percentage (.328), and Pete Alonso’s RBI total is set at 99, which is the second most in the league.

Philadelphia (65-52) won two of three contests against the Cincinnati Reds this week and will head into this four-game set holding onto the second National League Wild Card spot. Nola will make his 24th start, and he allowed just one run in each of his last three starts, which is a span of 20 innings. The Phillies rank No. 6 in slugging percentage (.420), and their top home run hitter Kyle Schwarber could return to the lineup as he recovers from a calf injury.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC 10

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -120, Mets +100

Moneyline pick: Mets +100

This is such an even matchup with both starting pitchers throwing the ball incredibly well, and both offenses rank inside the top seven in runs per game. Without a significant edge on either side, let’s side with the team getting a slightly higher payout if it pulls out a victory on Friday night. Bassitt will make his fourth start against the Phillies and allowed two runs over 16.2 innings of work.

Player prop pick: Aaron Nola Under Over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Phillies starter will enter Friday night’s matchup with a 9.7 K/9, and he struck out at least seven hitters in five of his last six starts. The Mets strike out just 7.6 times per game, but Nola struck out New York hitters eight times on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.