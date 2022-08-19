White Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA) will start for the White Sox with Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Chicago (61-58) followed a five-game winning streak with consecutive losses against the Houston Astros including a 21-5 defeat on Thursday. Lynn will make his 13th start of the season and allowed two runs over six innings against the Detroit Tigers in Sunday’s outing. The White Sox rank third in batting average (.260), and Jose Abreu’s streak of multiple hits ended at five games on Thursday.

Cleveland (63-55) split a four-game series with the Tigers earlier this week and will enter this divisional matchup a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. McKenzie will make his 23rd appearance and 22nd start, and he gave up two runs over 6.2 innings in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Guardians have the seventh-best batting average (.253), and Jose Ramirez drove in his 98th run of the season on Wednesday.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports-Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -130, White Sox +110

Moneyline pick: Guardians -130

Cleveland has a strong pitching edge in this matchup, and that will be the difference. McKenzie allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts, while Lynn has been far more inconsistent and allowed at least four runs in five of his last eight outings.

Player prop pick: Lance Lynn Under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Lynn continues to put up strong strikeout numbers with a 9.5 K/9 this season, but he is going up against a Guardians lineup that strikes out just 6.9 times per game, which is the fewest in the MLB. Cleveland struck out seven or fewer times in three straight matchups prior to Wednesday’s matchup when it struck out 10 times.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.