Astros vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the hill for the Astros while Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA) will get the start for the Braves.

Houston (77-43) has the best record in the American League heading into this weekend series and is fresh off demolishing the White Sox in a 21-5 rout yesterday. The Astros as a team recorded 25 hits in the onslaught as eight batters in their lineup drove in at least one run. Alex Bregman was 4-6 with two home runs and six RBI while Chas McCormick was 3-6 with a homer and five RBI.

Atlanta (73-47) came up big this week by taking 3-of-4 off the Mets to move to within 3.5 games of the lead in the NL East. The defending World Series champs are on a roll having won nine of their last 10 and have established a cushion for themselves at the top of the Wild Card standings. Their ace Wright steps on the mound tonight and he’s been money, recording a win in five of his last six starts.

Astros vs. Braves

Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+155), Astros +1.5 (-180)

Run total: O8 (-115), U8 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Braves -130, Astros +110

Moneyline pick: Braves -130

This matchup is a coin flip as its two of the hottest teams in baseball going at it. We’ll give the edge to the Braves on the moneyline simply because they have the pitching advantage with a Cy Young candidate like Wright on the mound this evening.

Player prop pick: Alex Bregman under 0.5 hits (+170)

Bregman had a ridiculous afternoon against the White Sox yesterday but that came after he went 0-4 at the plate the night prior. We’ll predict Wright and the Braves’ pitching staff cools him off and holds him to a hitless outing this evening.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.