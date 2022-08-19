Rangers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rangers while Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76 ERA) will get the nod for the Twins.

Minnesota (61-55) enters this four-game weekend series fresh off a three-game sweep of the Royals earlier in the week. Twins pitching was dominant in the divisional matchup as they yielded just two runs for the entire series and recorded back-to-back shutouts. Minnesota is right in the thick of the playoff hunt, sitting one game back of the Guardians for the AL Central lead and 1.5 games back of both the Rays and Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race.

Texas (53-65) arrives to the Twin Cities after splitting a four-game set with the Athletics this week. The team ended the series with a 10-3 victory last night, a game marked by a three-run homer by Nathaniel Lowe in the fifth inning. This week has been marked by major upheaval in the Rangers’ front office as manager Chris Woodward was fired on Monday before president of baseball operations Jon Daniels was let go on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Martin Perez vs. Dylan Bundy

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+150), Twins +1.5 (-175)

Run total: O8 (-120), U8 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Twins -140, Rangers +120

Moneyline pick: Rangers +120

Momentum is on the side of the Twins heading into the series but the Rangers should be able to put a stop to it with Perez on the mound. Outside of a ghastly performance against the Astros last Tuesday, the AL All-Star has been lights out by not giving up more than one earned run in numerous starts. Take the Rangers on the moneyline tonight.

Player prop pick: Marcus Semien over 0.5 home runs (+320)

Semien has a .292 batting average in 24 career at bats against Bundy and has never taken him deep. We’ll predict that changes tonight with Semien blasting a homer early in the outing.

