Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16 ERA) will start for the Rays with Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Toronto (63-54) will go for its third consecutive victory after winning the first game of this series in a 9-2 win over New York on Thursday. Gausman will make his 23rd start in his first season with the Blue Jays and allowed five runs over 4.2 innings in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Toronto has the best batting average (.263) this season, and George Springer hit 5-for-5 in Thursday’s win.

New York (73-46) lost 12 of its last 15 games but still remains at least nine games ahead of the entire American League East. Taillon will make start No. 24 and surrendered three runs over seven innings in Sunday’s start against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees score the second most runs per game (5.1), and Aaron Judge hasn’t hit a home run in the past week.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -110, Yankees -110

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -110

The Yankees biggest struggles have come at the plate, and this does not feel like a great spot for them to snap out of it. New York scored three or fewer runs in eight of its last nine games and will face Gausman, who is putting together another strong season on the mound.

Player prop pick: Jameson Taillon Under 4.5 (-105)

The Yankees starter has a 7.6 K/9, and the Blue Jays strike out the sixth-fewest times per game (7.7) this season. Taillon threw seven innings in his last start and only struck out four hitters, so there’s a decent chance he fails to record five K’s in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.