MLB picks, best bets to consider for Tuesday, August 23

Sixteen MLB matchups are scheduled to take place on Tuesday with one day game between the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their doubleheader. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will close up their two-game series, and the Yankees will go for three wins in a row after a brutal start to the month of August.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 23

Yankees moneyline (-130)

The Yankees could be snapping out of their recent funk as they host the Mets for the second consecutive night on Tuesday. Aaron Judge smashed his first home run since August 12 on Monday night, and the biggest question will be Yankees starter Frankie Montas. He has struggled through three starts since being acquired by the Oakland Athletics, but eventually he’ll get back on track after putting up strong numbers with his previous team.

Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

The Cubs will start with Javier Assad on the hill, and he will make his MLB debut against the Cardinals, which will roll with Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has a 3.11 ERA heading into start No. 25 of the season and allowed fewer than two runs in four of his last five outings. The Cardinals have a significant hitting and pitching edge, and they have a great shot at winning this one by multiple runs.

Brewers-Dodgers under 7 runs (+100)

The Brewers and Dodgers will feature the best pitching matchup of the night as Corbin Burnes (2.48 ERA) will throw for the Brewers with Tony Gonsolin (2.12 ERA) throwing for the Dodgers. Both teams are inside the top 10 in offense, but runs will be hard to come by in this spot.

Carlos Rodon over 7.5 strikeouts (-145)

The San Francisco Giants starter struck out 18 batters over his last two starts and will enter Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with an 11.5 K/9, which is among the best in baseball. The Tigers have the worst offense in the league in runs per game (3.2) and haven’t scored five runs in any of their last five games. Rodon should get deep into this start and rack up enough K’s to reach this total.

