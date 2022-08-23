Brewers vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Brewers and Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Corbin Burnes is set to start for the Brewers, while Tony Gonsolin gets the nod for the Dodgers.

Milwaukee has played well this season especially the past few weeks, and they sit just 1.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot. The big surprise at the trade deadline was Milwaukee trading away Josh Hader, but he has had struggles since joining the Padres. We don’t typically see a team in the playoff race get rid of one of their best players like that. Rowdy Tellez has been the most exciting hitter for Milwaukee as he’s hitting .235 with 26 home runs and 74 runs batted in. On the mound, Burnes has been great as he’s 9-5 with a 2.48 ERA.

The Dodgers have been the best team in the MLB this season as they have a 84-37 record. Both their pitching and hitting has been great. They currently have a run differential of +260 which is by far the highest in the MLB. Hitting wise, Freddie Freeman has probably been their best hitter as he’s hitting .321 with 16 home runs and 74 runs batted in. On the mound, Gonsolin has been tremendous as he’s 15-1 with a 2.12 ERA on the season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+140)

Run total: O 7 (-120), U 7 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers (-150), Brewers (+130)

Moneyline pick: Dodgers (-150)

The Dodgers are coming off a 4-0 loss last night which was a bit surprising. The Dodgers are 23-13 coming off a loss which is the fourth best in the MLB. With their ace on the mound, look for the Dodgers to have a big bounce-back victory.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+135)

In his career against Burnes, Freddie Freeman is 2-6 with a run batted in. Freeman is coming off a hitless game which is not normal for him, and he should have a bounce back game in this one. Look for a multi-hit game from Freeman.

