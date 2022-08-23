Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA) will start for the Cardinals with Javier Assad (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound for the Cubs.

St. Louis (70-51) is the hottest team in the league as it looks to extend its winning streak to nine games in the first matchup of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Wainwright will make his 25th start of the season and threw seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. St. Louis ranks fourth in runs per game (4.9), and Paul Goldschmidt will enter with 100 RBI on the season.

Chicago (52-69) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after losing Monday’s game 1-0 as this five-game series continues. Assad will make his MLB debut in this matchup, and he has a 2.66 ERA in games in Double-A and Triple-A in 2022. The Cubs rank No. 22 in runs per game (4.2), and their home run and RBI leader Patrick Wisdom hasn’t played since Saturday with a finger injury.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Javier Assad

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -190, Cubs +160

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -190

It’s always difficult to know what to expect from a pitcher making his first start in the big leagues and after nearly two decades in the majors, you know what you’re getting with Wainwright. He is playing real well right now and allowed fewer than two runs in four of his last five starts, throwing at least seven innings in each of those matchups in that span.

Player prop pick: Adam Wainwright over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Cardinals starter has just a 7.4 K/9 this season, which is fairly consistent with his career totals in that category. Wainwright reached five strikeouts in each of his last three starts and will face a Cubs lineup that strikes out 8.9 times per game, which is the sixth most in the league.

