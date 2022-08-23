White Sox vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. White Sox ace Dylan Cease will face off against Orioles right-hander Austin Voth.

We’re still waiting for the White Sox (62-60) to get into gear. It certainly didn’t happen Monday as they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The injury-ravaged squad also saw starting pitcher Michael Kopech leave in the first inning due to left knee soreness. Jose Abreu went 3-for-3 yesterday and has 17 hits in his previous 31 at-bats. He’s recorded a .353/.419/.509 slash line since the start of June. Cease allowed three runs in his most recent start, which matched the total from his prior seven starts combined. He leads the American League in K/9 rate and is second in ERA and strikeouts.

The Orioles (63-58) have already surpassed their preseason win total line and are just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. They have won 12 of 19 games this month. During that span, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has put up a .313/.446/.547 slash line with 17 runs and 17 walks. Voth has spent most of the year in Baltimore’s bullpen and had a 6.38 ERA on July 16. But in five starts since, Voth has recorded a 2.22 ERA through 24.1 innings. He tossed six shutout innings against the Blue Jays on August 17.

White Sox vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Austin Voth

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Orioles -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -135, Orioles +115

Moneyline pick: White Sox -135

The White Sox have won 10 of Cease’s past 12 starts. That makes sense considering that Cease has a ridiculous 1.15 ERA during that span. Some of those games came against playoff contenders such as the Blue Jays, Guardians, Twins and Astros. And when Cease faced the Orioles back on June 26, he gave up one run over seven innings while striking out a career-high 13.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease UNDER 6.5 strikeouts (+110

Cease hasn’t surpassed nine strikeouts in a start since that date against the Orioles, and he has fallen short of seven K’s in three of his previous five outings. He can still dominate without getting quite as many whiffs. That may be the case here as the Orioles are averaging only eight strikeouts per game over the past month.

