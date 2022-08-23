Mets vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. and will be available to watch on TBS. The pitching matchup for tonight’s Subway Series finale will feature the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and the Yankees’ Frankie Montas.

The Mets (79-45) have the second-best record in the majors, but after losing on Monday, they are only three games ahead of the Braves in the NL East. Shortstop Francisco Lindor had one of the team’s four hits last night and is 12-for-32 with nine runs and 10 RBI in his previous nine games versus the Yanks. Jacob deGrom was originally slated to get the start for this game, but the Mets will instead hand the ball to Walker, who left his August 16 start with a bulging disc in his back. He allowed three earned runs over six innings in a victory over the Yankees on July 26.

With Monday’s 4-2 triumph, the Yankees (75-48) won consecutive games for the first time this month. Aaron Judge also snapped his nine-game homerless streak by crushing a solo shot off of Mets starter Max Scherzer. Andrew Benintendi is starting to get comfortable in New York as he has notched multiple hits in back-to-back games. Now the Yankees need Montas, their other big-ticket trade deadline acquisition, to start performing. Through three starts in pinstripes, Montas has given up 14 earned runs in 14 innings.

Mets vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -130, Mets +110

Moneyline pick: Mets +110

Montas is incredibly tough to trust right now, and although the Mets couldn’t get much going at the plate on Monday, they rank third in the majors in team OPS over the past month. Take the better team right now at plus money.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 home runs (+195)

Driving a 96 mph from Scherzer out to the opposite field is a good sign that Judge is about ready to go on another homer hot streak. He has three home runs in only nine career at-bats versus Walker, including one during that July 26 matchup.

