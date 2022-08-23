Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ross Stripling (5-3, 2.93 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays with Josh Winckowski (5-6, 5.19 ERA) on the mound for the Red Sox.

Toronto (65-55) had its four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees, and the Blue Jays are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Stripling will make his 25th appearance and 17th start, and threw 6.1 scoreless innings in his first start off the injured list against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto ranks No. 4 in OPS (.754), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the team leader in home runs (26) and RBI (75).

Boston (60-62) lost three of its last four games and will enter Tuesday six games out of a Wild Card spot with plenty of teams to jump down the stretch. Winckowski will make the 13th start of his rookie season and is coming off an outing where he allowed six runs over five innings in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox have the seventh-best batting average (.254), and Rafael Devers is the team leader in home runs (25) and RBI (63).

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -170, Red Sox +145

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -170

Toronto has advantages all over the place in this matchup with a significant pitching edge and a lineup with a ton of power. It’s hard to find many reasons to take the Red Sox in this spot, and -170 odds are enough of a return on the Blue Jays to pick up a win Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Josh Winckowski Under 3.5 strikeouts (-175)

The Red Sox rookie pitcher is a very low-strikeout thrower with a 5.3 K/9 early in his career. Winckowski struck out fewer than three hitters in four of his last five starts, and the Blue Jays struck out just 7.7 times per game, which is the fifth fewest in the league.

