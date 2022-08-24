MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Wednesday, August 24

The MLB has 14 games on its schedule for Wednesday, August 24 with six afternoon games and an eight-game nightcap. The top matchup of the day to track is an interleague game between the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres as both teams are battling for playoff spots down the stretch of the regular season.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 24

Orioles moneyline (+100)

The Baltimore Orioles are slight underdogs in their matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, but let’s back the home team in this spot. Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins is coming off a strong outing when he allowed one run over 5.2 innings, and Lucas Giolito surrendered 11 runs over 10 innings in his last couple starts including seven runs in three innings on Thursday.

Rays -1.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan is putting together a fantastic season in Year 2 in the MLB, and his team has a significant edge on the mound against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Mike Mayers. He will make his 19th appearance and first start. He threw 5.1 innings of relief last Wednesday and surrendered five runs. The Rays are in a good spot to pick up a win by multiple runs.

Blue Jays-Red Sox over 9.5 runs (+100)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox should put up strong performances at the plate on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays will start Jose Berrios, who has a 5.39 ERA over 24 starts, and he allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over 14.1 innings of work this month. Meanwhile, Boston rookie starter Brayan Bellow will be activated off the injured list, and he has an 8.47 ERA through a limited sample size of five appearances and three starts. Toronto has one of the top offenses in the league and may have to do plenty of the lifting to get this total to double digits.

Adrian Houser over 2.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Milwaukee Brewers starter is not a good strikeout thrower with a 6.7 K/9 and will make his first start since late June off the injured list against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his last five complete outings before the injury, he threw at least three strikeouts. Los Angeles strikes out 8.3 times per game, which is the 13th fewest in the league, but this number is too low.

