White Sox vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The White Sox and Orioles square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will be available to watch on FS1. Lucas Giolito is set to start for the White Sox, while Spenser Watkins gets the nod for the Orioles.

It has been an extremely disappointing season for the White Sox. If they miss the playoffs, there’s a good chance Tony La Russa gets fired. Injuries have hurt the team a bunch as it seems like another one of their stars is forced out in every few games. Jose Abreu has been extremely impressive at the plate, hitting .310 with 14 HRs and 58 RBI. On the mound, Giolito has had his struggles as he’s 9-7 with a 5.34 ERA.

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the MLB this season. They currently sit at 64-58 and just 2.5 out of the final spot in the Wild Card. Anthony Santander has swung the bat very well for the Orioles as of late. Since the All Star break, Santander is hitting .322 with six HRs and 22 RBI. Watkins has pitched decent for the Orioles as he is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA.

White Sox vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Spenser Watkins

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+140)

Run total: O 8.5 (-105), U 8.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: White Sox (-120), Orioles (+100)

Moneyline pick: Orioles ML (+100)

The Orioles have hit right handed pitching much better than left handed pitching. They’re hitting .243 versus RHP and .231 against LHPs. If the White Sox couldn’t win with their ace on the mound, I don’t see them winning with a struggling pitcher on the mound. Look for a high scoring Orioles win.

Player prop pick: Cedric Mullins over 1.5 total bases (+115)

In his career against Giolito, Mullins is 6-10 with three extra-base hits. Mullins has a six game hitting streak. Hitting in the leadoff spot, he should have 4-plus at-bats as well. I am expecting Mullins to have an extra base hit at some point in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.