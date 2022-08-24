Guardians vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA) will start for the Guardians with Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA) on the mound for the Padres.

Cleveland (65-56) won three of its last four games and has a 3.0 lead for the top spot in the American League Central. Quantrill will make his 24th start of the season and gave up four runs over six innings in last Wednesday’s win over the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians rank eighth in batting average (.251), and Jose Ramirez reached 100 RBI when he drove in a run in Tuesday’s victory.

San Diego (68-57) will look to avoid the sweep in this two-game series ahead of Thursday’s off-day. Snell will make start No. 17 of the season, and he allowed three runs over five innings of work in Friday’s loss to the Washington Nationals. San Diego ranks eighth in on-base percentage (.319), and Manny Machado is the team’s home run (22) and RBI (76) leader.

Guardians vs. Padres

Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -165, Guardians +140

Moneyline pick: Padres -165

San Diego is in a strong position to split this two-game set with Snell on the mound. He just ended a five-game streak of allowing one or zero runs in his last time out, but he has put together a strong season in Year 2 with the Padres. He will be the difference in this matchup as Quantrill allowed at least four runs in three of his last five outings.

Player prop pick: Blake Snell under 6.5 strikeouts (-155)

This is a bit of a risk as Snell struck out more than 6.5 batters in each of his last five outings and has an incredible 12.0 K/9. However, Cleveland doesn’t strike out very much. The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, fewest in the league, and struck out a combined 10 times in their last two matchups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.