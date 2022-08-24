Reds vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Reds and Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. T.J. Zeuch is set to start for the Reds, while Christopher Sanchez gets the nod for the Phillies.

It has been a struggling season for the Reds and it doesn’t help that they traded away the majority of their stars at the deadline. A name for the Reds to keep an eye out for is Jake Fraley. He is hitting .243 with seven HRs and 17 RBI in just 104 ABs. Zeuch has had major struggles, going 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA.

The Phillies have had a roller coaster season. With everything they’ve dealt with, it’s impressive how they have continued to win baseball. Kyle Schwarber has been an exciting signing for the Philies, hitting .212 with 34 HRs and 71 RBI. On the mound, Sanchez will be making his second start of the season.

Reds vs. Phillies

Pitchers: T.J. Zeuch vs. Christopher Sanchez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies (-120)

Run total: O 9 (-105), U 9 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Phillies (-245), Reds (+205)

Moneyline pick: Phillies ML (-245)

In their last 10 games, the Phillies are 18-12 and are a much better team then the Reds. Philadelphia needs to get themselves a sure spot in the Wild Card and win series’ like this. Look for a high-scoring Phillies win.

Player prop pick: Rhys Hoskins over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Hoskins has swung the bat poorly over his last few games, but I see that ending soon. In his career against Zeuch, Hoskins is 2-3 with a home run. Look for an extra base hit from Hoskins.

