Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Miles Mikolas is set to get the start for the Cardinals, while Luke Farrell gets the nod for the Cubs.

The Cardinals have been an extremely tough team especially over the past few weeks. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are MVP candidate as the two are hitting above .300 with 26-plus HRs, and 82-plus RBI. Mikolas has been stellar this season as he’s 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA.

While it’s no surprise, the Cubs are in the middle of a rebuild. They have some strong hitters in their lineup, but pitching has struggles. Nico Hoerner has turned some heads since playing this season. He’s hitting .285 with seven HRs and 40 RBI. Farrell will be making his first outing of the season.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Luke Farrell

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (-125)

Run total: O 8.5 (-115), U 8.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals (-210), Cubs (+180)

Moneyline pick: Cardinals (-210)

With Luke Farrell making his first start of the season, I think the Cardinals win this game handily. St. Louis has won nine of their last 10 games. The Cardinals have won all three games when Mikolas has pitched against the Cubs this season.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Goldschmidt is the favorite to win NL MVP and it’s for good reason. In his career against Luke Farrell, he is 1-2 with a home run. I think we could see that again tonight, especially with it being Farrell’s fist game in the Majors this season.

