Brewers vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday, August 24 with first pitch set for 9 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Houser (4-8, 4.72 ERA) is coming off the 15-day IL to start for Milwaukee, while Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA) gets the starting nod from Los Angeles.

The Brewers (65-57) had won two in a row before Tuesday’s game. After a series-opening win on Monday, Milwaukee dropped game two 10-1. Even with ace Corbin Burnes on the mound, their lone run came from an RBI single in the fifth. Houser will be starting his 16th game of the season. He’s lost two games in a row, with his last appearance being 2.1 innings while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Once this series wraps, the Brew Crew will return home and host the Chicago Cubs in divisional series starting Friday after an off day on Thursday.

The Dodgers (85-37) responded to a Monday loss with a statement victory on Tuesday. Trayce Thompson hit the only home run of the day, but it was a three-run shot that put the team up four runs early. Heaney will be starting his ninth game of the season. He has only factored into the decision once in his last six starts but is coming off a loss. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while striking out 10 against Milwaukee last week. Los Angeles will be off on Thursday and then hit the road for a four-game set against the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 9 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5,

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers +205, Dodgers -245

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -245

Milwaukee has only won one game of the last five that Houser started. Heaney did get rocked in his last outing, but Los Angeles has still won four of his last starts. Plus, add in the Dodgers' power lineup, and Los Angeles should come away with the win.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Freeman has the third highest batting average in the majors, hitting .324 and has 16 home runs and 78 RBI. He has at least two bases in three of his last four games, including a 3-5 performance with a double and 4 RBI on Tuesday.

