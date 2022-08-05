Marlins vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs square off on Friday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Edward Cabrera will start for the Marlins with Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA) on the mound for the Cubs.

Miami (48-57) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Cabrera will pitch his first game for Miami since June. The Marlins rank near the bottom on many of the major offensive categories with the fourth-worst OPS (.673), and Jesus Aguilar hit his 13th home run of the season in the win over the Reds.

Chicago (41-63) will look to avoid a sixth consecutive loss on Friday afternoon. Steele will make his 20th start of the season and is coming off an outing where he allowed four unearned runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the San Francisco Giants last Thursday. The Cubs rank No. 21 in runs per game (4.2), and Patrick Wisdom leads the team in home runs (20) and RBI (52).

Marlins vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs -140, Marlins +120

Moneyline pick: Marlins +120

Miami enters this game picking up a win over the Cincinnati Reds to avoid a sweep and end a five-game losing streak. The Cubs have lost five in a row and were unable to trade away a few All-Stars before the deadline on Tuesday. In a battle of two bad teams, the Cubs are really only favored at home. The Marlins at +120 aren’t a bad option with Cabrera on the hill.

Player prop pick: Justin Steele Over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

The Cubs starter has been a decent strikeout thrower over his first two MLB seasons and has a career 8.9 K/9. He recorded six strikeouts in just 3.2 innings in his last start and will face a Marlins offense that strikes out 8.7 times per game, which is the 10th most in the league.

