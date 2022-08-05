Rays vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.03 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rays while the Tigers will turn to Bryan Garcia (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Tampa Bay (56-49) opened the series with a 6-2 victory last night, giving the team its first winning streak since the All-Star break. After a Brandon Lowe RBI single broke up a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth, Isaac Paredes scored off a wild pitch to give the Rays a 3-2 lead. The former Tiger Paredes would score again off a Randy Arozarena single in the seventh before the latter drove home another runner for extra insurance in the ninth.

Detroit (42-65) mustered up only a few runs in the loss as the team once again dropped to last place in the AL Central standings. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, a Riley Greene sacrifice fly was followed up by a Javier Baez RBI single to tie the game. The team would only get four runners on base for the rest of the game as they dropped their fifth game in six outings.

Rays vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Bryan Garcia

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (-120), Tigers +1.5 (+100)

Run total: O 8 (-110), U 8 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Rays -205, Tigers +175

Moneyline pick: Rays -205

The Rays have struggled since returning from the All-Star break but have a chance to establish some momentum by notching a third-straight victory tonight. We’ll predict they’ll do just that against the lowly Tigers this evening.

Player prop pick: Corey Kluber to record a win (+110)

Kluber has picked up the win in four of his last five starts and stands to notch another one this evening. He has given up four earned runs in each of his last three starts and could stand to limit the number of baserunners he allows in each game. However, we’ll predict he’ll get it together and pick up the ‘W’ tonight.

