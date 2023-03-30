Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, March 30

Baseball is back. While this winter wasn’t as bleak thanks to an electric World Baseball Classic, there’ are few things better than the start of the baseball season. For the first time since 1968, all 30 MLB teams will be taking the field on Opening Day, which means that there will be plenty of player props to consider. Here are three of our favorites, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, March 30

Rafael Devers, over 1.5 hits (+200)

Along with having a career .333 average against Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson, Devers hit .325 in 19 games against Baltimore last season -- the highest average he had against any club last season. Additionally, Devers usually starts his seasons strong (.284 career average in March/April), and had 44 multi-hit games last year. It’ll be a cold Opening Day in Boston, but I’m banking on Devers to have another hot start to a season.

Brandon Lowe, over 0.5 home runs (+550)

While Lowe is only a career .227 hitter against left-handers, he’s feasted on Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez, having hit three home runs against E-Rod in 13 career at-bats. Last year, Lowe slugged .477 against fastballs in his truncated season, which should play well against Rodriguez, who threw velocity-based pitches 79.8% of the time last season.

Blake Snell, under 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

Although Snell cleared this line in 13 of his 24 starts last year, he hit the under in half of his starts against the Rockies. Snell put together a strong 2022 season and should lead the Padres to an Opening Day win over the Rockies, but should have trouble clearing this line against the Rockies.