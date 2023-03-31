Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, March 31

After a stacked Opening Day slate that featured all 30 teams, today’s MLB slate only features five games. That said, here are three of our favorite player prop picks from tonight’s truncated slate with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, March 31

Charlie Blackmon, over 0.5 hits (-160)

While Blackmon isn’t the player he used to be, the 36-year-old recorded three hits in the Rockies’ Opening Day win, and is prime to position to have another big game tonight against Padres starter Seth Martinez; Blackmon has a .417 average in 12 career at-bats against Martinez. Blackmon should have no trouble picking up a hit tonight.

Merrill Kelly, over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+110)

Along with having a career 5.97 ERA against Los Angeles, Kelly gave up at least three earned runs in all five of his starts against the Dodgers last season. Although this Dodgers’ lineup isn’t as dangerous as last year’s version, it still boasts five hitters who have a career average of .300 or higher against Kelly.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., under 0.5 hits (+105)

A career .223 hitter against left-handers, Chisholm and the Marlins get a tough matchup tonight against Mets’ lefty David Peterson. Things don’t get much better after Peterson either, as the Mets bullpen features left specialist Brooks Raley and closer David Roberston, who struck Chisholm out last night.