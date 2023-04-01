Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 1

After a five-game slate last night, there’s a loaded schedule in the MLB today, as all 30 teams are back in action. With so many player props to choose from, here are three of our favorites from today’s games, with odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, April 1

Ozzie Albies, O1.5 total bases (+115)

After picking up two hits in the Atlanta Braves’ season-opening win over the Nationals, Albies gets a great matchup today against Washington starter Josiah Gray, who had a 5.02 ERA in 148 2/3 innings last season. While Gray only allowed one earned run in his two starts against the Braves last season, Albies is 3-for-7 in his career against Gray with a home run. He should build on his strong Opening Day performance today.

Steven Kwan, O1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (-120)

Last night, Kwan recorded five RBIs against the Seattle Mariners, becoming the second hitter in Cleveland history to knock in at least five runs in one of the team’s first two games. While Kwan probably won’t drive five runs in tonight, he should have no problem reaching this figure against the Mariners.

Nick Lodolo, U7.5 strikeouts (-125)

Lodolo had an electric rookie year in 2022 for the Cincinnati Reds, as he tallied 131 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings. That said, he only cleared this line in seven of his 19 starts last year. The Pirates are a free-swinging team (Hunter Greene had eight strikeouts against them on Opening Day), but I’m back the Bucs to put the ball in play against Lodolo.