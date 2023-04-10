Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 10th

Even though Monday tends to be a travel day in the MLB, there are still 14 games on the schedule for Monday, April 10. With a loaded slate on deck, you have a ton of options to choose from for placing player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are our favorites for Monday’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 10th

Ty France over 0.5 hits (-265)

France and the Seattle Mariners will face southpaw Drew Smyly of the Chicago Cubs. The right-handed France will have that advantage at the plate and is 1-for-2 in his career against the lefty. He is riding an eight-game hitting streak and should make it nine on Monday.

Sandy Alcantara under 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Alcantara was his dominant self in his last start against the Minnesota Twins. He only got one run of support from his lineup, but that was all he needed. Alcantara pitched a complete game shutout allowing only three hits, walking one and striking out five. In his last six matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies, who he faces on Monday, he has punched out fewer than seven batters four times. Alcantara has also only struck out seven total batters between two starts this year.

Hunter Renfroe over 0.5 hits (-215)

Patrick Corbin will have a tough test in the Los Angeles Angels batting order on Monday. He has struggled to start the year and has allowed at least seven hits in both starts. Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe is 6-for-21 in his career against Corbin and should tally a base knock on Monday.