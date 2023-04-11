Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 11th

Every MLB team will be in action on Tuesday, April 11. This gives you ample chances to try and find the right matchups to take advantage of for player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our top three player prop bets for Tuesday’s baseball slate.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 11th

Jorge Soler over 0.5 hits (-185)

Soler heads into this game 3-for-10 in his career against Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The Marlins outfielder is hitting .189 and is hitless over his last 10 plate appearances. Despite this likely making you lean toward his going hitless yet again, I think Soler leaves Tuesday’s game with at least one base knock.

Pablo Lopez over 6.5 strikeouts (+125)

Lopez is off to a hot start in his first season with the Twins. He has tallied a 1-0 record with a 0.73 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Lopez punched out eight batters against both the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins. He has only allowed five hits so far this season, and his matchup with the Chicago White Sox gives him upside on Tuesday. Lopez should finish with at least seven strikeouts.

Jarred Kelenic over 0.5 hits (-175)

The 25-year-old Hayden Wesneski will take the mound for Chicago against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. He is only making the second start of the season and gave up six hits and three earned runs in the first. The left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic has a five-game hitting streak and generally draws starts against righties. Kelenic went 1-2 off the bench on Monday and should continue his hit streak on Tuesday.