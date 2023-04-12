Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 12th

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Wednesday, April 12. The day’s slate of games will get underway early, with the Houston Astros taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 12:35 p.m. ET. It’s a front-heavy schedule with a lot of the matchups beginning in the afternoon. With so many options, here are our three favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s slate.

Jazz Chisholm over 0.5 hits (-160)

Despite hitting .250 on the year, Chisholm is riding a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game. He will face Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Chisholm has the handedness matchup in his favor against the righty. In his career against Wheeler, he is 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI. Chisholm should tally a base knock on Wednesday.

Hunter Greene over 2.5 walks (+120)

Greene has walked three batters in each of his first two starts of the season. The fireballer has the ability to tally massive strikeout numbers, but he can get wild at times. Despite not pitching five full innings in a start this season, he has thrown at least 83 pitches per game. Greene can certainly overpower hitters, but some of the Atlanta Braves’ best hitters really grind out ABs, increasing the chances for a free pass.

Austin Hays over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Oakland Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk has given up 17 hits and 14 earned runs over two starts this season. Hays has destroyed Athletics pitching so far in this series. He did go hitless in a three-game set against the New York Yankees, but is 6-for-9 in two games against the Athletics. Hays has a double and a home run in each of those appearances and should tally at least two bases on Wednesday.