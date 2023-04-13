Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 13th

Today’s MLB slate only features seven games, as today’s an off day for more than half of the teams in the league. While that truncated schedule means that there are less player props to consider than usual, here are three we like for today, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, April 13th

Harold Ramiez, O 1.5 total bases (+135)

While Ramirez doesn’t get the fanfare of some of the bigger names in the Tampa Bay Rays’ lineup, his importance can’t be overstated. Ramirez hits the ball hard (60th percentile in exit velocity), puts it in the right spot (74th percentile in expected batting average) and has good plate discipline (74th percentile in strikeout rate) -- characteristics that should help him today against Red Sox starter Corey Kluber, who has been one of the worst starters in baseball so far this season. Additionally, Ramirez is batting .308 against fastballs so far this season, and should be able to square up Kluber’s cutter and sinker.

Franchy Cordero, O 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (+110)

Cordero enters tonight as one of the hottest hitters in baseball, as he’s recorded home runs in four of his past five games, and currently leads the Yankees with 11 RBIs. Cordero should continue his strong run of play against Minnesota righty Joe Ryan, as all 11 of Cordero’s RBIs have come against right-handed pitchers.

Vince Velasquez, U 4.5 strikeouts (-175)

Not only has Velasquez failed to clear this line in either of his first two starts of the season, but he also sprained his ankle his last time on the mound. While X-rays were negative and he’s set to make tonight’s start, there’s a good chance he’s still not fully healthy. I can’t see him lasting long enough in this game to clear this over.