Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 14th

Teddy Ricketson takes you through their top MLB player prop bets on DraftKings for Friday, April 14th.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets looks on during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After a travel day for many teams on Thursday, every team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, April 14. The day’s games get started at 6:40 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to analyze matchups and look into who could have a potential advantage. With that in mind, here are our best player prop bets for Friday’s baseball slate.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, April 14th

Nick Castellanos over 0.5 hits (-245)

Castellanos is riding a five-game hitting streak. He is a career 1-for-4 against Cincinnati Reds starter Connor Overton, which is admittedly a small sample size. Still, Castellanos has the momentum heading in and upside against Overton — plus the advantage of hitting in an extremely hitter-friendly park.

Drew Rasmussen to record a win (+175)

The Rays are a game away from setting the record for best undefeated start to an MLB season. Rasmussen heads into this game with a 2-0 record and had yet to allow an earned run. He has struck out 15 batters and has only given up three total hits. Tampa Bay has a plus matchup against Toronto starter Jose Berrios who has been bad to begin the year.

Kodai Senga over 5.5 strikeouts (-170)

Senga has brought his ghost fork to MLB and is off to a solid start. Due to the way the schedule has fallen, he has faced the Miami Marlins twice. Senga picked up a victory in both games and struck out at least six batters in each outing. He should punch out at least six Oakland Athletics hitters on Friday.

