Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 14th

After a travel day for many teams on Thursday, every team is scheduled to be in action on Friday, April 14. The day’s games get started at 6:40 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to analyze matchups and look into who could have a potential advantage. With that in mind, here are our best player prop bets for Friday’s baseball slate.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, April 14th

Nick Castellanos over 0.5 hits (-245)

Castellanos is riding a five-game hitting streak. He is a career 1-for-4 against Cincinnati Reds starter Connor Overton, which is admittedly a small sample size. Still, Castellanos has the momentum heading in and upside against Overton — plus the advantage of hitting in an extremely hitter-friendly park.

Drew Rasmussen to record a win (+175)

The Rays are a game away from setting the record for best undefeated start to an MLB season. Rasmussen heads into this game with a 2-0 record and had yet to allow an earned run. He has struck out 15 batters and has only given up three total hits. Tampa Bay has a plus matchup against Toronto starter Jose Berrios who has been bad to begin the year.

Kodai Senga over 5.5 strikeouts (-170)

Senga has brought his ghost fork to MLB and is off to a solid start. Due to the way the schedule has fallen, he has faced the Miami Marlins twice. Senga picked up a victory in both games and struck out at least six batters in each outing. He should punch out at least six Oakland Athletics hitters on Friday.